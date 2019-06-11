Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images

Google Pixel 4 will not launch until later this year. However, the leaks have already made their way online. The purported Pixel 4 has appeared in the form of hands-on images months ahead of its official launch. These images show that the Pixel 4 will feature a dual-camera setup, and a hole punch display design. The variant shown in these images could be the Pixel 4 XL, and the hole punch design seems identical to Samsung Galaxy S10+. In other words, the leaked Pixel 4 has a dual selfie camera placed inside its hole punch design.

The image, which is blurry at best, shows features that are in line with the leaks so far. We are probably looking at someone trying to recreate what the Pixel 4 could look like using skins and cases. The fact that the dual front and back cameras are aligned in the same place makes this worth taking with a big grain of salt. The fourth generation Pixel is not expected to debut at least for another four months. Google launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL last month, and Pixel 4 series will be its flagship offering.

I’ve got some more images of the upcoming Google Pixel 4. The images fall in line with the previously Leaked ones with a dual rear camera and a punch hole display.#Google #Pixel4 #Pixel4xl pic.twitter.com/zJXI0zWeSb — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 10, 2019

The Pixel 4 has been part of major leaks for some time. The screen protector for alleged Google Pixel 4 appeared last month. It also showed a dual selfie camera system housed in a hole punch display cutout. Alongside this leak, Pricebaba has also shared renders of Pixel 4 in collaboration with OnLeaks. These renders are even more confusing since they show the device with a design similar to that of rumored 2019 iPhone XI. The render, which is dark, claims Google could adopt square camera setup like next iPhone. These cameras are even positioned similar to Apple’s rumored plans.

The report claims that the square camera will house at least two, if not three cameras. There is the Google branding in the back and no signs of fingerprint sensor. This could mean Google will also adopt the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the Galaxy S10. The front of the device does not reveal whether there is a notch or a hole punch cutout. It also hints at reduced chin with speakers moving to the bottom.

And here comes your very first glimpse at the #Google #Pixel4 in form of gorgeous 5K renders based upon early prototyping schematics, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gjbtMlybdg (Please read the full story before reacting in order to make educated comments) pic.twitter.com/ZZAiseB9WP — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 10, 2019

Google Pixel 4 will launch with 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in October. While the purported leaks show some of the key features, none of them seem to be authentic enough. OnLeaks has proven track record with smartphone leaks and he claims these are based of prototype design. Google Pixel 3 XL was one of the most widely leaked smartphone last year. With only four months for launch, we will see more details appear online.