A number of new leaks Google Pixel 4 have just surfaced online showcasing a number of new features. These features showcase several unannounced features that have been rumored in the past. In addition, these are not the only new features that have leaked regarding the Pixel 4 lineup. As previously noted, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL has already leaked out in a comprehensive manner. These leaks include the design, proper videos, hands-on, and upcoming software features. So, without much delay, let’s talk about everything new that we know about the Google Pixel 4.

Face unlock for payments

First up, a report by XDA Developers showcased how the advanced face unlock sensor will work. The video went on to showcase how face unlock feature will be used to authenticate payments. While authenticating, the smartphone will showcase an interface that will identify the face of the user. Once the face identification is successful, the user will need to tap on the “Confirm” button. 9to5Google also uncovered a promotional video that showcased the Face Unlock feature in action to unlock the device.

New Google Assistant UI

Another report also showcased the new Google Assistant UI that will come with Google Pixel 4. These videos for the revamped Google Assistant also showcase upcoming features. The report outlined five videos in total showcasing a new colorful overlay with voice recognition. The videos also showcased “Continued Conversation” where users can give back to back commands to the assistant in different scenarios. Last thing that the videos showcase includes using Google Assistant to respond to an incoming text message. Similar to the previous feature, 9to5Google uncovered some promotional videos about the new Assistant UI.

Pro Session with Google One

The leaks also showcased something called as “Pro Sessions” with Google One. As per 9to5Google, this new feature will allow Google Pixel 4 users to schedule online personal sessions with an expert regarding new features. Sessions feature is currently limited to the United States and Canada and users likely need to be paying Google One members.

Motion Sense Demo

Separate reports from both the above-mentioned places also shared videos demonstrating the motion sense gestures. Google is referring to these features as “Motion Sense” and users can use these to skip music tracks. Other features include silencing the device and checking notifications using Motion Sense. These include both promotional as well as internal videos.

Pokemon Wave Hello app with Project Soli

The last thing that we will cover in this report is a new Pokemon app. As per 9to5Google, Google has worked with The Pokemon Company to create a demo “Pokemon Wave Hello” app. The report clarified that this is not a full game but it will act as a demonstration of the capabilities of the Project Soli hardware. The app allows users to wave at five different Pokemon including Pikachu, Eevee, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey. In case the Google Pixel 4 does not support Project Soli gestures, the app will allow users to perform similar features with swiping.

