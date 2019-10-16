Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December

Google confirmed that its Live Caption will launch as a Pixel 4 series exclusively at the launch event last night. Live Caption is a new feature that will automatically transcribe any video or audio playing on the screen. In addition, the company also revealed new information about the now older Google Pixel 3 series, and Pixel 3a. Google confirmed that it will roll out the Live Caption to Pixel 3 series and 3a by December. The company initially showcased the feature as a key feature of Android 10 earlier this year.

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption feature

As per Android Police, new information about Live Captions is in line with initial guess-work at the Android 10 launch. For context, after highlighting Live Captions as an Android 10 feature, this feature was absent from the final version of Android 10. The company has already revealed that this feature needs some processing power to function properly. Regardless, it is impressive to note that that less capable Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a will also get this update. The report clarified that Google Pixel 2 users will not get the new feature. It is also unclear if other Android 10 devices will get this feature in a later upgrade.

The information about Live Captions comes right after Google confirmed astrophotography mode for the Pixel 3 series and 3a. In addition, the company also revealed that it will roll out the improved night sight to current devices. Similar to the Live Caption feature, these new camera features will not make their way to Google Pixel 2 lineup.

Specifications

Features Google Pixel 3 Pixel 3a Google Pixel 4 Price 71000 39999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 10 Android 10 Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.6-inch full HD+ OLED-5.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2280pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP 12MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP 8MP Battery 2,915mAh 3,000mAh 2,800mAh

Story Timeline