Google Pixel 4 live image leaked showcasing square camera bump

Just a couple of days after Google officially teased the Pixel 4 design, a new live hands-on image has emerged online showcasing square camera bump. While Google’s teaser image already hinted the camera design, it is the first time we get to see the implementation in real. The alleged image of Google Pixel 4 by 9to5google shows us the back of the new Pixel phone covered in a fabric case.

The alleged real-life Pixel 4 image was apparently taken somewhere in London. It shows the device with a rear camera array and placement that’s identical to Google’s official design. The report speculates it to be the larger XL variant, considering tall body design. We can’t really see the third camera in the image, but dual cameras are visible.

Recently, in a surprise move, Google officially revealed the upcoming Pixel 4 design on Twitter. “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4,” Google tweeted.

Google leaking its own phone is sure a big news. But the change in approach is clearly visible here. Until now, Google refrained from adding multiple lenses on its smartphones. That’s about to change with the Pixel 4. The render also shows the lack of a physical fingerprint scanner. This could be a hint that the Google Pixel 4 series would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Anyway, the official teaser and third-party leaks are way ahead of its expected official launch of Pixel 4 in October. Previously, we saw a few concept render leaks showing off the alleged Pixel 4 design, but those were based on inputs from the supply chain.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

So far, Google is expected to ditch the ugly notch. It will likely go with Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch hole camera design with dual cameras. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is no word on the RAM and storage variants. It will run Android Q OS out-of-the-box. Wireless charging feature will also be present on the phone. There is no word on the launch date yet.