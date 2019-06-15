comscore Google Pixel 4 live image leaked showcasing square camera bump
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 live image leaked showcasing square camera bump
News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked showcasing square camera bump

News

The alleged real-life Google Pixel 4 image was apparently taken somewhere in London. It shows the device with a rear camera array and placement that’s identical to Google’s official design.

  • Published: June 15, 2019 1:33 PM IST
google pixel 4 official teaser

Just a couple of days after Google officially teased the Pixel 4 design, a new live hands-on image has emerged online showcasing square camera bump. While Google’s teaser image already hinted the camera design, it is the first time we get to see the implementation in real. The alleged image of Google Pixel 4 by 9to5google shows us the back of the new Pixel phone covered in a fabric case.

The alleged real-life Pixel 4 image was apparently taken somewhere in London. It shows the device with a rear camera array and placement that’s identical to Google’s official design. The report speculates it to be the larger XL variant, considering tall body design. We can’t really see the third camera in the image, but dual cameras are visible.

Image via 9to5google

Recently, in a surprise move, Google officially revealed the upcoming Pixel 4 design on Twitter. “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4,” Google tweeted.

Google Pixel 4 with dual rear cameras, square camera bump officially teased

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 with dual rear cameras, square camera bump officially teased

Google leaking its own phone is sure a big news. But the change in approach is clearly visible here. Until now, Google refrained from adding multiple lenses on its smartphones. That’s about to change with the Pixel 4. The render also shows the lack of a physical fingerprint scanner. This could be a hint that the Google Pixel 4 series would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Anyway, the official teaser and third-party leaks are way ahead of its expected official launch of Pixel 4 in October. Previously, we saw a few concept render leaks showing off the alleged Pixel 4 design, but those were based on inputs from the supply chain.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

So far, Google is expected to ditch the ugly notch. It will likely go with Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch hole camera design with dual cameras. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is no word on the RAM and storage variants. It will run Android Q OS out-of-the-box. Wireless charging feature will also be present on the phone. There is no word on the launch date yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 15, 2019 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
thumb-img
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
News
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
News
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon

Deals

TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

News

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

News

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre
Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

News

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive
When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

News

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 17 जून 2019 से होगी शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi Redmi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा दुनिया का पहला 64 MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Fathers Day 2019: पांच हजार रुपये से कम के ये डिवाइस आपके पिता की हेल्थ से लेकर एंटरटेनमेंट का रखेंगे ध्यान

Realme C2 Smartphone आज से अब 8 हजार ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर भी मिलेगा

Lava Z62 Launched : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Lava Z62 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
News
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison

News

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison
Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

News

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre