Google Pixel 4 live image leaks; shows hole punch display and smaller chin

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to launch in October but leaks are already pouring in. It is expected to come with 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 and dual rear camera setup.

  Published: June 12, 2019 12:22 PM IST
Google Pixel 4 leak GSMArena

Photo: GSMArena

Google Pixel 4 might become the most leaked smartphone of this year. Google will not launch the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL till October. But the smartphone had leaked in the form of hands-on images and renders. Now, three more live images of Pixel 4 have made their way to the internet. The new leak shows Pixel 4 protected by bulky cases. These could be images of the prototype that Google is experimenting with and they obscure the design. These images further reiterate that Google will adopt hole punch design this year.

These leaked images obtained by GSMArena show that Google is following Samsung for its flagship design this year. The leak shows Pixel 4 might feature a right-aligned oval punch hole cutout to house dual front camera setup. The bigger takeaway being that it features a smaller chin that that seen on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google seems to reducing the chin by removing the front-firing speakers. We could see dual bottom firing speakers but leaks show single speaker. However, the four bezels surrounding the display does not seem to have been shrunk in a big way.

Photo: GSMArena

These pictures of Pixel 4 contradicts the renders leaked earlier. A leak from Pricebaba yesterday suggested it will feature a camera setup similar to 2019 iPhone. There is also a picture that shows the Pixel 4 alongside what seems to be the Pixel 2 XL. It is clear that Google is making the chin smaller but the design itself does not seem anywhere closer to Apple, Samsung or Huawei. It is also not immediately clear whether we are looking at Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 3 series is the benchmark for mobile photography and Pixel 4 are expected to bring major changes. With Pixel 4, Google is rumored to offer dual cameras on the back as well. There are reports of three separate teams working on Pixel 4 design to avoid leaks like last year. The renders leaked earlier could have come from one of these teams. It is not clear which design Google plans to finalize for Pixel 4 series just yet. It is likely to launch with 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 12:22 PM IST

