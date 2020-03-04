comscore Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users | BGR India
Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

The Google Pixel 4 March update broke Google Pay for AT&T users.

  • Updated: March 4, 2020 10:15 AM IST
Google Pixel 4

The latest system update for Google Pixel 4 turned out to feature a nasty little bug. The feature broke the Google Pay service for AT&T’s Pixel 4 units. Hence, the update has been halted for the Pixel 4. The update was supposed to bring at least some the many new features Google flaunted during its latest ‘Pixel feature drop’.

The Google page that contains the full OTA zip files for the update mentions that the zip is compatible with all US carriers except AT&T. Until yesterday, the page featured a separate build specifically for AT&T users. It is now gone, however, because the company likely did not certify its own build, hence causing issues with Google Pay.

When AT&T Pixel 4 users try Google Pay after the update, they are likely to face a “doesn’t meet software standards’ page. The update will also most likely break other apps that use the same security framework.

This is an easy fix for the company but still leaves a major question open. How could a company like Google leave out such a rookie mistake while releasing an update for its flagship smartphone? Google has made similar errors in the past. Most major software rollouts by Google for its Pixel series have seen interruptions by major bugs.

Google I/O 2020, the biggest tech event for Android developers, canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak

Google I/O 2020, the biggest tech event for Android developers, canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak

Google Pixel 4 specifications

The Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, offers a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones are built around Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will ship with the latest Android 10 out of the box. The standard variant features a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the bigger version packs a 3,700mAh battery under the hood. The handsets support 18W fast charging as well as wireless charging tech.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 10:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2020 10:15 AM IST

