Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

Google showed off its upcoming Android 10’s “Live Caption” feature at Google I/O 2019 event earlier this year. It gives you a real-time transcription of what is being said in any video or audio. The company says with just a tap, this feature automatically captions videos, podcasts, and audio messages. This also includes the videos that you record yourself. The “Live Caption” features will benefit those users with hearing loss or hearing impairment.

The search giant is yet to release the same feature, and there are reports claiming that it could debut on the Pixel 4 next month. Ahead of the release, XDA Developers managed to install the “Live Caption” feature on a Pixel phone, and offer the new Android 10 accessibility feature in action. The cited source suggests that the feature supports apps like YouTube, Google Podcasts, Google Photos, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video too.

It should be noted that the “Live Caption” might not currently work for video or phone calls. The report also reveals that one will be able to easily activate the feature from the volume panel. But to quickly activate the “Live Caption” feature, you will have to turn this shortcut on in the phone’s Settings menu. This feature is arguably the coolest feature coming to Android 10 this year.

Think of a scenario where you are riding in a train, want to watch a video, but realize that you don’t have headphones. The most common solution is you would leave the video to watch later. But, Google wants to help you out in such situations with a feature called Live Caption.

The feature uses on-device machine learning and you don’t need an active internet connection to see those transcripts. The power of Google’s image and speech recognition is on full display with this feature. Google has already confirmed that the captions will not be saved to the cloud and does not let you save the text of your transcriptions as part of additional privacy protection. The software giant is expected to release the “Live Caption” feature to select devices running Android 10 this fall. Besides, Google is all set to launch its Pixel 4 series on October 15, which will ship with Android 10 OS.

