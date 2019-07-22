comscore Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online
Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices in October this year. Ahead of the launch, new detailed renders and screen protectors of the Pixel 4 have surfaced online.

  Published: July 22, 2019 1:26 PM IST
Google Pixel 4

(Photo credit: @OnLeaks)

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone has leaked yet again. The latest renders (by @Onleaks) corroborate previous leaks and rumors. The detailed images show the phone with thick top bezels and thin bezels at the bottom. As one can see, the phone has a square-shaped camera setup at the back, including three sensors. Additionally, a similar type of design was also shared by Google last month.

Notably, the teaser also suggested that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor as the same was missing on the rear. Besides, the alleged screen protectors (by Ice Universe) of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL show multiple cutouts on the top bezel. On the front, the Pixel 4 is said to house two front-facing cameras as well as a speaker. One of the cutouts could be there for the face recognition tech. Furthermore, Google might also add a Soli radar chip, which would be used for gesture recognition.

Talking about the specifications of the Pixel 4, it is said to offer either a 5.6-inch or a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display. Comparatively, the Pixel 3 comes with a compact 5.5-inch screen. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is rumored to pack a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen. The panel will operate at QHD+ (1440×3040 pixels) display. Comparatively, its predecessor comes with a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

The fourth-generation Pixels are likely to ship with Android Q operating system out-of-the-box. The handsets are also expected to offer support for wireless charging. The Pixel 4 family is reported to pack bottom-firing speakers, dual rear cameras as well as a spectral sensor. The devices will reportedly lack a headphone jack. The Google Pixel 4 series is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Furthermore, a few reports suggest that the new Pixel phones will arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL might have a 128GB storage option. Besides, Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices in October this year. Until then, more leaks and rumors are expected to hit the web in the coming weeks.

  Published Date: July 22, 2019 1:26 PM IST

