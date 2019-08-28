Google Pixel 4 new hands-on images leaked with Sprint carrier

There is no stopping of early Google Pixel 4 leaks, and the more Google delays it, the more will get flooded over the web. Adding to the endless leak streak, now the alleged Google Pixel 4 live hands on images have appeared with US carrier sprint.

The origin of alleged new Google Pixel 4 images is unknown, but these were reportedly shared by a user on Telegram to the folks at XDA-Developers. The images appear legitimate, and seems to have been clicked by some employee working at the US carrier Sprint. These images showcase full frontal and back design of the phone.

We can see that the forehead of Google Pixel 4 is a little thick, as also confirmed by Google. This is because it houses a 3D face recognition system along with Project Soli radar chip. A small speaker grill and single front-facing camera can also be seen. The company has already revealed a lot of information about the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4: Expected specifications and features

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The base model might have 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

From earlier reports, we also know that the new Pixel smartphones will come with dual rear cameras. One will be a standard lens, whereas the other will come with a telephoto lens. There will surely be new camera tricks as well, and we will know more when Google unveils the Pixel 4-series in October this year. Both smartphones are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.