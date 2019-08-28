comscore Google Pixel 4 new hands-on images leaked with Sprint carrier | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 new hands-on images leaked with Sprint carrier
News

Google Pixel 4 new hands-on images leaked with Sprint carrier

News

Alleged Google Pixel 4 images appear legitimate, and seems to have been clicked by some employee working at the US carrier Sprint. These images showcase full frontal and back design of the phone.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 11:50 AM IST
google-pixel-4-leaked-live-image-9to5google

There is no stopping of early Google Pixel 4 leaks, and the more Google delays it, the more will get flooded over the web. Adding to the endless leak streak, now the alleged Google Pixel 4 live hands on images have appeared with US carrier sprint.

The origin of alleged new Google Pixel 4 images is unknown, but these were reportedly shared by a user on Telegram to the folks at XDA-Developers. The images appear legitimate, and seems to have been clicked by some employee working at the US carrier Sprint. These images showcase full frontal and back design of the phone.

Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3, shows Google support chat

Also Read

Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3, shows Google support chat

We can see that the forehead of Google Pixel 4 is a little thick, as also confirmed by Google. This is because it houses a 3D face recognition system along with Project Soli radar chip. A small speaker grill and single front-facing camera can also be seen. The company has already revealed a lot of information about the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4

Image credits: XDA-Developers

Google Pixel 4: Expected specifications and features

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The base model might have 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

From earlier reports, we also know that the new Pixel smartphones will come with dual rear cameras. One will be a standard lens, whereas the other will come with a telephoto lens. There will surely be new camera tricks as well, and we will know more when Google unveils the Pixel 4-series in October this year. Both smartphones are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 11:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google