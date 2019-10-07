comscore Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked
The Google Pixel 4 will roughly start at Rs 63,950 for the base model. The smartphone is set to launch on October 15.

  Published: October 7, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 Evan Blass

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are all set to launch on October 15. Ahead of the launch, we have come across a number of leaks revealing the design and specifications. Now, in the latest leak, pricing of the upcoming Google smartphones has surfaced. Here is all you need to know.

Google Pixel 4 expected pricing

Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the Canadian pricing of the smartphones. According to him, the Google Pixel 4 will start at CAD$1,049.95 (roughly Rs 55,950) for the 64GB variant and CAD$1,199.95 (roughly Rs 63,950) for the 128GB model. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL will be available at CAD$1,199.95 (roughly Rs 63,950) for the 64GB variant, whereas the 128GB model will set you back by CAD$1,359.95 (roughly Rs 72,500).

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications

According to the leaked screenshots shared by 9To5Google, Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. The premium Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, will come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. Both smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with the Pixel Neural Core. The smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage option.

In the photography department, Google is finally offering dual cameras at the back. You will get a 12-megapixel primary sensor (dual-pixels) and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Details about the front cameras are missing. Both smartphones will come with stereo speakers, Titan M Security Module, Motion Sense (Project Soli) and Face Unlock feature. There is no word on the in-display fingerprint scanner though.

To keep things ticking, the Google Pixel 4 will come with a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 4 XL will come with a 3,700mAh battery. Both will include fast charging and wireless charging features. As in the case with every other Google phone, you get 3 years of OS and security updates.

One interesting thing to note here is the in-box contents. You get the phone, USB-C to USB-C cable, charging adapter, SIM ejection tool, and quick start guide. There is no mention of the Buds wired earphones. This means, you may not get the wired headphones in the box.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 10:51 AM IST

