Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL full design images and 360 degree video leaked

It appears there is no stopping of early Google Pixel 4 leaks, even when Google itself teased the design to put an end to random mockups. Latest in the list is an unofficial 360 degree video and render images by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba. Google had revealed the back side and some part of the upcoming Pixel 4 series in a recent tweet, but speculations on the front display and camera setup are still not confirmed.

The report has clearly noted that the video and render images of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are purely based on leaked schematics, which means these still need to taken with grain of salt. What you can see in these images is the full expected design of both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It is claimed that the Pixel 4 will not sport a punch-hole display. Instead, it’ll have a thick forehead carrying two selfie cameras. The display is suggested to remain 18:9 tall screen. The bottom chin is expected to be quite slim, which overall gives it a very non-uniform front design. OnLeaks has separately claimed the display will measure roughly 6.25-inches on Pixel 4 XL.

At the back, the alleged design render shows off the square bump carrying two lenses, an LED flash and there could be a 3D ToF sensor. Google teased similar back camera design in its tweet, and the images matches just that. The back also ditches the rear fingerprint sensor, which means you can expect an in-display fingerprint reader.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. At the moment, there is no word on the RAM and storage variants of the Pixel 4 series. The fourth generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box. We also expect that the handset will offer support for Wireless charging. Moreover, the Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch screen, measuring 147×68.9×8.2 mm (or 9.3mm thick).

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

Comparatively, the Pixel 3 comes with a compact 5.5-inch screen. The Google Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, might arrive with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen and measure 160.4×75.2×8.2 mm. Comparatively, its predecessor Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.