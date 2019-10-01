Google Pixel 4 press render leaks ahead of October 15 launch

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch are just two weeks away. While the smartphone has leaked multiple times in the past few weeks, the official looking press render has appeared for the first time. The new render courtesy of Evan Blass gives us our best look yet at the fourth generation Pixel smartphone. The render confirms that Pixel 4 will not be the striking Android smartphone that the world has been waiting for the search giant.

The Pixel 4 will basically stick to a tried and tested design and feature thinner bezels on three sides. The top bezel, as expected, is huge and it will house the new Project Soli radar for Motion Sense gesture recognition system. There is also an earpiece atop and what seems like selfie camera and facial recognition system. There is no sign of fingerprint sensor on the back or underneath the display. The render also shows the new wallpaper which has the letter ‘P’ and the number ‘4’ in five different colors.

The back of the device is more interesting than the front and is reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro design. There is square camera module on the back of the device. While iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature triple rear camera, the Pixel 4 seems to feature dual rear cameras. The square-shaped housing is also home to a flash module and might include a 3D depth sensor. The back also features the ‘G’ logo and seems to come in matte black finish.

The render also shows power button and volume rocker on the right side. The SIM tray might be located on the bottom side of the device like its predecessor, the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be officially unveiled at an event in New York on October 15. The devices will come equipped with a 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It will run Android 10 out of the box and is expected to feature next generation Google Assistant.