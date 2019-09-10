comscore Google Pixel 4 promo video leaks, shows off astrophotography mode
Google Pixel 4 promo video leaks, shows off astrophotography mode

If the features from the promo video are to be believed then Google might just take the cake for best camera again this year.

  Published: September 10, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Image: OnLeaks and Pricebaba

Anyone who keeps an eye out on the smartphones in the market would know that Google’s Pixel smartphones have excelled at photography. And that holds true even for the 2018 Google Pixel 3 smartphones. Hence it would be no surprise at all if Google manages the same feat again this year with the Google Pixel 4. We now have a new leak of a full promotional video by Spanish website AndroidPro that shows off some new camera features. If the features are to be believed then Google might just take the cake again this year.

The promo video shows off a feature that is hitherto unheard of in a smartphone. And this new feature is the capability to capture photos of the stars. This shows that Google has improved the camera’s low light capabilities by a lot. The Night Sight mode is presently capable of capturing photos at shutter speeds between two to six seconds. But being able to capture photos of the stars in the night sky without the use a tripod would require shutter speeds between 10 to 20 seconds. Besides that Google has to be able to remove the blur from the shake of the hands for such long time.

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

Also Read

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

It also shows off the Soli aerial gesture navigation which is called Motion Sense. This feature would help users skip and play songs. But it would be available in all regions in the world. The promo video also confirms the news that Google Assistant will be multiple times faster than what it is right now. This speed which is almost real-time is showcased by a user asking Assistant to open photos from Tokyo, then narrow down to photos of food and send a particular photo to a friend. All this was done in voice commands of one sentence and Google Assistant seems to keep up.

WATCH: Google Pixel 4 promotional video

Google Pixel 4 is set to release sometime in October, which means we won’t have to wait long to see how much of this is true.

