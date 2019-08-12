comscore Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted
News

Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted

News

The Google Pixel 4 with dual rear cameras, Project Soli radar chip, and more is expected to launch in October. A new leak shows us a real word photo of the Google Pixel 4.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 2:36 PM IST
Google-Pixel-4-XL-render-onleaks

Image: OnLeaks and Pricebaba

The next major smartphone from Google, the Pixel 4, has been leaked on a number of occasions. We have seen the alleged renders giving us a closer look at the smartphone design. Now, Google Pixel 4 has been spotted in the wild. The real-world image shows off thin bezels on the sides, and bottom.

Spotted by This Teen Tech, the smartphone was reportedly used on an airplane, likely by a Google employee. The user was viewing some videos on the phone when the pictures were taken. As we can see in the photos, the forehead is a little thick as confirmed by Google. This is because it houses a 3D face recognition system along with Project Soli radar chip. A small speaker grill and single front-facing camera can also be seen.

On the sides, the Google Pixel 4 has thin bezels, something that you will expect from a 2019 flagship smartphone. However, the real surprise comes with the chin which is extremely thin. In the previously renders the chin was thick, but the real world photos depict a different picture.

Google Pixel 4: Expected specifications and features

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The base model might have 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box.

From earlier reports, we also know that the new Pixel smartphones will come with dual rear cameras. One will be a standard lens, whereas the other will come with a telephoto lens. There will surely be new camera tricks as well, and we will know more when Google unveils the Pixel 4-series in October this year. Both smartphones are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements
News
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements
Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: details, price in India

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: details, price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

Jio Games features announced at Reliance AGM 2019

Gaming

Jio Games features announced at Reliance AGM 2019

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus family plan announced

News

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus family plan announced

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Researchers find security flaws in 40+ drivers from 20 vendors

Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted

News

Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai
Huawei EMUI 10 to hit P30 series on September 8

News

Huawei EMUI 10 to hit P30 series on September 8
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more
Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

News

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर अनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

Reliance AGM 2019 में Mukesh Ambani की ये हैं 7 बढ़ी घोषणाएं, जिनका आपसे से है सीधा सरोकार

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स अब मिस कॉल के जरिए सब्सक्राइब कर पाएंगे नया चैनल

Reliance Jio बनी देश की नंबर-1 टेलीकॉम कंपनी : मुकेश अंबानी

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
News
Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced
Researchers find security flaws in 40+ drivers from 20 vendors

News

Researchers find security flaws in 40+ drivers from 20 vendors
Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted

News

Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements