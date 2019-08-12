Google Pixel 4 real world images with thin bezels spotted

The next major smartphone from Google, the Pixel 4, has been leaked on a number of occasions. We have seen the alleged renders giving us a closer look at the smartphone design. Now, Google Pixel 4 has been spotted in the wild. The real-world image shows off thin bezels on the sides, and bottom.

Spotted by This Teen Tech, the smartphone was reportedly used on an airplane, likely by a Google employee. The user was viewing some videos on the phone when the pictures were taken. As we can see in the photos, the forehead is a little thick as confirmed by Google. This is because it houses a 3D face recognition system along with Project Soli radar chip. A small speaker grill and single front-facing camera can also be seen.

On the sides, the Google Pixel 4 has thin bezels, something that you will expect from a 2019 flagship smartphone. However, the real surprise comes with the chin which is extremely thin. In the previously renders the chin was thick, but the real world photos depict a different picture.

Google Pixel 4: Expected specifications and features

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The base model might have 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box.

From earlier reports, we also know that the new Pixel smartphones will come with dual rear cameras. One will be a standard lens, whereas the other will come with a telephoto lens. There will surely be new camera tricks as well, and we will know more when Google unveils the Pixel 4-series in October this year. Both smartphones are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.