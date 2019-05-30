Google Pixel 4 screen protector leaked, shows off Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie cameras

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are already on sale, and now the whole attention has been shifted to the upcoming Pixel 4-series. Thanks to a fair number of leaks over the past couple of months, we have some idea about what to expect. And if the latest leak is to go by, one interesting design detail has just surfaced.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are still about four months away from their launch, sometime in October, but Skinomi (via GSMArena) has already gone ahead to create a screen protector for the Pixel 4. And while the accessory won’t ship until November, it is already available on pre-order.

Watch: Pixel 3 XL hands on

The protective glass has a cut-out for two front-facing punch-hole cameras, just like the ones we have seen on the Galaxy S10+. This would help Google to get rid of the heavily criticized notch on the Pixel 3 XL. We can also see stereo speakers on the front, and thin bezels along the top and bottom.

Now, while the listing says that the screen protector is for the Pixel 4, leaks in the past have shown that only the Pixel 4 XL will have dual front cameras. After sticking to a single rear camera for three generations, Google is also finally expected to add a second sensor at the back, probably the one with a wide-angle lens. But these are just leaks, and we will have to for a few months to see what exactly Google has in store.

A leaked benchmark result recently hinted that Snapdragon 855 SoC will be powering the new Pixel 4 devices. There is no word on the amount of RAM, but considering Pixel 3 users already complaining of their device being sluggish, we expect Google to at least offer 6GB RAM on the new Pixel phones. The new phones will run Android Q OS out-of-the-box.