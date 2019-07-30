comscore Google Pixel 4 to sport motion-sensing radar Soli, face unlock | BGR India
Google Pixel 4 series to feature Project Soli, a motion sensing radar and advanced face unlock

Brandon Barbello, Product Manager for Pixel revealed two new features that the Google Pixel 4 series will feature. Google also confirmed that the device will come with a significant bezel on the top of the display.

  Published: July 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Google has just confirmed a new detail about its upcoming and much anticipated Google Pixel 4 Series. According to a new blog post, the company revealed that Google Pixel 4 Series will come with Project Soli. Soli is a motion-sensing radar that the company revealed at Google I/O back in 2015. The company confirmed that Google Pixel 4 Series will be the first in the world to feature the new motion-sensing radar. Brandon Barbello, the Product Manager for Pixel revealed two new features that the Pixel 4 series will feature. As part of the reveal, Google also confirmed that the device will come with a significant bezel on the top of the device. Unlike the Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 4 Series is not likely to feature a notch.

Google Pixel 4 series with Project Soli

Barbello revealed that Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been working on the technology about five years now. He confirmed that this is just a miniature version of the traditional radar users to detect planes. Google also revealed an image of the top of the upcoming smartphone with all the sensors for Soli. The device will feature two Face unlock IR cameras, proximity sensor, Soli radar chip, Face unlock Dot projector, and Face unlock Flood illuminator.

All the sensors will come along with a front-facing camera and an audio port. The company went on to add that the smartphone will use the data from the sensors along with “unique software algorithms” to recognize gestures and other activities. The company also showcased something similar to air gestures to control the content of the screen without touching the screen. Google Pixel 4 series will also be able to detect if the owner of the smartphone is near the device.

Face unlock

The second feature to come with the Pixel 4 series is face unlock. Google is likely to take on Face ID technology that comes in Apple iPhone and iPad Pro devices. Given the sensors mentioned above, it is likely that Google may ditch the physical fingerprint scanner on the upcoming smartphone. Face unlock feature is not a new technology as it is present on a number of devices in the market. However, Google claims that it has engineered the feature on Google Pixel 4 series in a different manner.

Pixel 4 will use Soli to turn on the face unlock sensor and recognize you. The company stated that Soli will only do this if it recognizes that you want to unlock the device. All this will happen in a seamless manner “in almost any orientation”. Users can use this feature for authentication during payments or for in-app authentication. Google also confirmed that all the facial recognition data and processing will happen on the device. All the data will be stored in the Titan M security chip and will never leave your smartphone. The company is working on these features and will share more in the future.

