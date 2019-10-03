comscore Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked ahead of launch
Google Pixel 4 specifications leak reveals Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz OLED display and more

The Google Pixel 4 leak reveals that the smartphone won’t come with buds earphones in the box. Here is all we know so far.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Image: Indiashopps

The all-new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is set to launch on October 15. And ahead of the launch, the device has been leaked on a number of occasions. The latest leak reveals the full specifications of Google smartphones, along with the in-box content. Here is what we know so far.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications

According to the leaked screenshots shared by 9To5Google, Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. The premium Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, will come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. Both smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with the Pixel Neural Core. The smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage option.

Cameras and battery

In the photography department, Google is finally offering dual cameras at the back. You will get a 12-megapixel primary sensor (dual-pixels) and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Details about the front cameras are missing. Both smartphones will come with stereo speakers, Titan M Security Module, Motion Sense (Project Soli) and Face Unlock feature. There is no word on the in-display fingerprint scanner though.

To keep things ticking, the Google Pixel 4 will come with a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 4 XL will come with a 3,700mAh battery. Both will include fast charging and wireless charging features. As in the case with every other Google phone, you get 3 years of OS and security updates.

One interesting thing to note here is the in-box contents. You get the phone, USB-C to USB-C cable, charging adapter, SIM ejection tool, and quick start guide. There is no mention of the Buds wired earphones. This means, you may not get the wired headphones in the box.

