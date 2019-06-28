comscore Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant: Report
Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant: Report

Reportedly, Google will launch the Pixel 4 in a new color which appears to be 'Mint Green'. It will be the third color option, while the other two will be same old White and Black color options. The back also ditches the rear fingerprint sensor, which means you can expect an in-display fingerprint reader.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 2:34 PM IST
google-pixel-4-leak

Image: Indiashopps

Last year, after a series of Pixel 3 leaks, Google was left with nothing to showcase during the official launch. This year, the company decided to put an end to random mockups, and surprisingly teased the Pixel 4 design itself. Despite the phone being months away from launch, and is expected in October.

So far, we have seen many other mockups and an alleged live hands-on image of the anticipated Google Pixel 4. The new addition to these rumors is a new ‘Mint Green’ color variant, courtesy Indiashopps. The alleged render images posted by the website reveals the complete design of the Pixel 4 and three color options – White, Black and a Green.

Also Read

The report claims Google will launch the Pixel 4 in a new color which appears to be ‘Mint Green’. It will be the third color option, while the other two will be same old White and Black color options. The back also ditches the rear fingerprint sensor, which means you can expect an in-display fingerprint reader. Also, it is claimed that the Pixel 4 will not sport a punch-hole display, instead it’ll place two front cameras on the top bezel.

Recently, a report came out suggesting that Google will add wide-color capture in the upcoming flagship. Developers spotted this possible feature in a recent Google Camera app update. The report indicated Google Pixel may close up the gap with the iPhone by adding the wide-color capture feature. Currently, Android smartphones can only capture images in the sRGB color space. In contrast, the iPhone capture the images in the wider, P3 color gamut or color space.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. At the moment, there is no word on the RAM and storage variants of the Pixel 4 series. The fourth generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box. We also expect that the handset will offer support for Wireless charging. Moreover, the Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch screen, measuring 147×68.9×8.2 mm (or 9.3mm thick).

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Comparatively, the Pixel 3 comes with a compact 5.5-inch screen. The Google Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, might arrive with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen and measure 160.4×75.2×8.2 mm. Comparatively, its predecessor Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 2:34 PM IST

