Google Pixel 4 to come with 90Hz refresh rate display

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are shaping out to be an interesting set to smartphones to look forward to. An earlier report hinted at the new Google smartphones featuring 90Hz screens. And now, the same has been confirmed via Android 10 source code.

Google Pixel 4 display refresh rate

Folks over at XDA Developers tried to dig deeper in the source code of the latest Android OS. They have found some commits related to display refresh rate. While one describes fps detection, the other describes the implementation of an overlay. Going for a higher screen refresh will allow the user interface to be smoother. The statement, “The switch in settings should only be available to P19 devices,” clearly hints at P for Pixel, and 19 for year 2019.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications and features

The Pixel 4 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel and 2,800mAh battery. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, will likely feature a bigger 6.3-inch QHD+ display with a bigger 3,700mAh battery. Both will come with fast charging support.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will draw their power from a Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. There is no word storage, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see 128GB on the base model. Of course, both phones will run on Android 10 OS from day one.

Now, talking about cameras, Google will finally jump into the dual-camera bandwagon. The primary sensor will likely be of 12-megapixel resolution, whereas the second one will reportedly be a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google is also expected to have Face ID-like hardware and Soli radar for Motion Sense air gestures. The Google Pixel 4 smartphones are likely to go official in October, but no specific date has been revealed so far. We expect more details to pour in the coming weeks.