Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more
Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode, Motion Mode, 8x zoom: Report

The Google Pixel 4 will come with improvements in Night Sight mode, Motion Mode and also come with zooming capabilities.

  • Published: September 7, 2019 5:55 PM IST
Image: Indiashopps

New details about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones have surfaced. A new report suggests that the new smartphones will feature a new Motion Mode for action scenes. There will also be a new enhanced Night Sight feature to let you take even better low-light photos. There have also been reports about a secondary camera with telephoto lens to enable 8x zoom capabilities. Here is all we know about the upcoming Google phones so far.

Google Pixel 4 camera modes detailed

According to reports, the Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back. It will house a dual rear camera setup while existing Pixel models only had a single camera sensor.

The new Motion Mode will allow users to capture high-quality action shots. It will have moving subjects in the foreground and blurry backgrounds, 9To5Google reported. The Night Sight feature would include speed-related enhancements, allowing the phone to take better pictures at night.

For 8x zoom, it is unclear whether the camera would feature optical zoom or a combination of both optical and digital. Search engine giant Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with the launch of the two smartphones late in October.

Specifications and features

Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. Both are rumored to include 90Hz refresh rate.

Reports also suggest that the phones will either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module. There is also a possibility where we may see both. The bottom edge of the phone may feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between. The new smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB of RAM. Of course, they both will run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

With inputs from IANS. 

  • Published Date: September 7, 2019 5:55 PM IST

