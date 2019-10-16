Google has finally launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as its latest flagship smartphones. The devices will go down as the most leaked smartphones this year and they didn’t deviate much from those leaks. However, the big surprise came in the form of an official announced that Pixel 4 Series will not launch in India. “We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India,” a Google spokesperson said.

The Pixel 4 Series not only brings refinement across the board, it also brings a few firsts to the Pixel lineup. With Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google is finally stepping up its game. It has added new features like facial recognition and a second camera on the back of the device. The Pixel 4 series will compete against the likes of Apple iPhone 11 family and Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. The Pixel 3 Series received mixed response last year and its successor aims to bridge those gaps. Here is a look at what has changed between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3:

Cameras

Google is finally adding a second camera to the rear camera setup of Pixel lineup. The Pixel 4 is equipped with a square camera module similar to iPhone 11 Series. There is a 12-megapixel wide angle camera, a 16-megapixel telephoto camera, a laser autofocus and a flashlight. The Pixel series has always been about cameras and this time around, Google is taking its computational photography a notch higher. The update camera setup is also supported by an improved user interface in the form of Google Camera version 7.1.

The main 12-megapixel wide angle camera has an equivalent focal length of 26mm, OIS and f/1.7 aperture. Like its predecessor, it supports dual pixel phase detection autofocus for faster autofocus and portrait mode effects. The aperture is wider than f/1.8 seen on Pixel 3 but the real deal is the second telephoto camera. It is a 16-megapixel sensor with focal length of 45mm and f/2.4 aperture. It also comes with phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization and can do up to 2x optical zoom. While the industry is adopting ultrawide angle camera, Google is going with telephoto camera for its Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4 cameras also bring a number of software enhancements including Live HDR+ and dual exposure for highlights and shadows. There is also an improved Night Sight that can now take pictures of night sky as well. With the telephoto camera, Pixel 4 users can now take portrait mode images of farthest subjects as well. Another change is in the front camera setup. While Pixel 3 had dual 8-megapixel front cameras with wide and ultrawide angle sensors, the Pixel 4 comes with a single 8-megapixel selfie camera. The sensor here has f/2.0 aperture and 90-degree field of view but lacks autofocus. There is also an array of sensors including a flood emitter, dot projector and two NIR cameras for facial recognition.

Design and Display

Google is also changing the design and adding a modern display to the Pixel 4 lineup. The Pixel 4 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with HDR support and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is bigger than the 5.5-inch screen seen on the Pixel 3 and now supports 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, Google has trimmed the chin but there is a big forehead that houses the sensors needed for facial recognition along with Project Soli radar.

The Pixel 4 comes in three different colors: black, white and orange. The White and Orange variants feature matte finish on the back while the black variant has a glossy finish. They also feature matte black frame and color accented power button. The device lacks fingerprint sensor and relies solely on facial recognition. The Pixel 4 is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports active edge with pressure sensitive edge.

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: Specifications

The Pixel 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is an update from the Snapdragon 845 seen on Pixel 3. The octa-core chipset is paired with Pixel Neural Core, which is a dedicated neural engine similar to neural processor on Apple devices. There is also Titan M security module for on device security. While Pixel 3 came with 4GB RAM, the Pixel 4 bumps the memory to 6GB. This should eliminate the slowdown issues seen with last year’s Pixel 3 lineup.

There is an option for 64GB or 128GB internal storage and users get unlimited storage at high quality with Google Photos. Google offered unlimited storage at original quality with Pixel 3 last year. Despite adding a powerful chipset and display with faster refresh rate, Google has shrunk the battery capacity. The Pixel 4 packs a 2,800mAh battery while Pixel 3 housed a 2,915mAh battery. Google claims all-day battery life and the device supports fast wireless charging. It runs Android 10 and will get updates for three years.

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: Price

Google Pixel 4 is available at $799 for the 64GB variant and $899 for the 128GB variant. The device will not be available in India. The Pixel 3 with 64GB storage is available for Rs 42,999 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 45,999.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 4 Price 71000 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio OLED-5.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2280pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP Battery 2,915mAh 2,800mAh

