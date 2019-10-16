comscore Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Here is everything that’s different
News

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Here is everything that's different

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones have been officially launched. Here is a look at the differences between the both.

  Published: October 16, 2019 8:03 AM IST
Google announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones in the US today. The new Google smartphones come with upgraded cameras, faster chipset, more RAM and improved software. Sadly, the new Google Pixel 4 phones are not coming to India. But in case you are wondering what’s the difference between the two smartphones, here the comparison. 

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Price

The Pixel 4 starts at $799 (approximately Rs 57,000), whereas the Pixel 4 XL starts at $899 (approximately Rs 64,000). These prices are for the 64GB storage model, and there will also be a 128GB model, but prices for the same have not been revealed.

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Display

The major difference between the two Pixel smartphones is with the screen size and resolution. The Pixel 4 gets a 5.7-inch FHD+ display that runs at 1080x2280pixels resolution. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display that runs at a resolution of pi. Both smartphones feature an OLED panel with 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Battery

The second major difference between the two phones is the battery capacity. The Pixel 4 is armed with a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 4 XL gets a slightly larger 3,700mAh battery. Both support 18W fast charging tech using USB Type-C connectivity.

What’s common? 

Both smartphones draw their power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options. The camera setup is also the same on both phones. You get dual cameras at the back – 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google has also improved on its camera algorithms to offer even better photography experience. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. Both smartphones run Android 10. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Features Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 4 XL
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10
Display OLED-5.7-inch, full-HD+ (1080x2280pixels) OLED, 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x3040pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 2,800mAh 3,700mAh

