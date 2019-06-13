In a surprise move, Google has officially teased the upcoming Pixel 4. The teaser comes way ahead of its expected official launch in October. Until now, we have come across several leaks showing off the Google Pixel 4 design. Just a couple of days back, we have seen the renders showing off square camera bump with two lenses. The latest teaser from Google just confirmed the same, sort of.

“Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4,” Google tweeted. Google leaking its own phone is sure a big news. But the change in approach is clearly visible here. Until now, Google refrained from adding multiple lenses on its smartphones. That’s about to change with the Pixel 4.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

We can see the camera design with at least two lenses, and the third looks like some sensor. There is also an LED flash module. Now, there is no word of the camera resolution. We don’t even know if it will be a telephoto lens or ultra-wide angle lens. The square-shaped module is similar to what we’ve seen on the Apple iPhone XI leaks.

Google also seems to be breaking away from the two-tone back finish, and going for an all-glass back design. Yes the camera bump is ugly. The render also shows the lack of a physical fingerprint scanner. This could be a hint that the Google Pixel 4 series would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Up front, Google is expected to ditch the ugly notch. It will likely go with Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch hole camera design with dual cameras. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is no word on the RAM and storage variants. It will run Android Q OS out-of-the-box. Wireless charging feature will also be present on the phone. There is no word on the pricing or launch date yet.