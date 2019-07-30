comscore Google Pixel 4 with dual cameras, Project Soli expected soon: All we know
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 with face unlock, dual cameras, Project Soli expected soon: All we know so far
News

Google Pixel 4 with face unlock, dual cameras, Project Soli expected soon: All we know so far

News

The Google Pixel 4 series is expected to make its debut in October this year. Check out the smartphone's expected features, specifications, and price here.

  • Published: July 30, 2019 2:47 PM IST
Google Pixel 4

(Photo credit: @OnLeaks)

Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 4 series in October this year, based on the previous few launches. After its global launch, the new Pixel smartphones will also come to India. So far, we have seen many other leaks, rumors and an alleged live hands-on image of the Google Pixel 4. Last month, Google also surprised everyone by posting a teaser image of its next Pixel phone. While not too many details are available about the Google Pixel 4, here’s a summary of everything we know so far.

Design, display

As per the image shared by Google, the Pixel 4 device offer an all-glass back design. The search giant might also ditch the two-tone back finish. The image also shows the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor. This could be a hint that the Pixel 4 series would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. There could be a square-shaped module at the back of the phone, similar to what we’ve seen on the iPhone XI leaks. At the back, the square bump could carry two lenses, an LED flash. There could also be a 3D ToF sensor.

Google Pixel 4 with dual rear cameras, square camera bump officially teased

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 with dual rear cameras, square camera bump officially teased

Up front, Google is expected to ditch the ugly notch. The company might offer Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch hole camera design with dual cameras. However, a few recent leaks suggest that the Pixel 4 will sport a thick forehead carrying two selfie cameras on the front. The display is said to remain 18:9 tall screen. The bottom chin could be quite slim, which will give it a very non-uniform front design.

Google Pixel 4 series to feature Project Soli, a motion sensing radar and advanced face unlock

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 series to feature Project Soli, a motion sensing radar and advanced face unlock

On the display side of things, the Pixel 4 could arrive with a taller aspect ratio and 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display will likely be AMOLED. The standard variant is said to feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch full HD+ screen. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is rumored to pack a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen. The panel will operate at QHD+ (1440x 3040 pixels) resolution.

Project soli, Face unlock, Air gestures

Google announced something called “Project Soli” back in the year 2015. It is the company’s specially-designed chip, which will help users control devices by making hand gestures above them. The upcoming Pixel 4 series is likely to take on Face ID technology. As mentioned above, the company might ditch the physical fingerprint scanner. The device will leverage Soli to turn on the face unlock sensor and recognize you.

The company says that Soli will only do this if it recognizes that you want to unlock the device. All this will happen in a seamless manner “in almost any orientation”. Furthermore, one will also be able to use this feature for authentication during payments or for in-app authentication. Google is likely to share more about the same in the future.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL full design images and 360 degree video leaked

Also Read

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL full design images and 360 degree video leaked

You can check Google’s teaser video below, which shows how Motion Sense will work on the Pixel 4 device. The two most important things that the video highlights are sophisticated face unlock and air gestures. The latter will help control the content of the screen without touching the screen. The Google Pixel 4 series will also be able to detect if the owner of the smartphone is near the device.

Google Pixel 4: Rest of the specifications and features

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The Pixel 4 series might have a 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box.

report came out suggesting that Google will also add wide-color capture in the upcoming flagship. Developers spotted this possible feature in a Google Camera app update. The report indicated Google Pixel may close up the gap with the iPhone by adding the wide-color capture feature. Currently, Android smartphones can only capture images in the sRGB color space.

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to sport wide-color capture support

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to sport wide-color capture support

It is a known fact that Google’s Pixel phones offer superb camera performance, and the same is expected from the Pixel 4 series. Until now, the Pixel phones offered a single best-in-class camera the back. With the Pixel 4 series, Google will reportedly pack two cameras on the front and two on the rear side. It will be interesting to see what Google comes out with. Besides, earlier this month, it was reported that the Pixel 4 will leverage a 16-megapixel sensor with its telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online

We also expect that the handset will offer support for wireless charging. The handsets will apparently come with stereo speakers. The Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL will reportedly ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The upcoming Pixel phones will be water and dust resistant, as per reports. Google might offer the handsets in black, white and Mint color options. If rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 4 in India could be priced around Rs 65,000. The top-end variant of the Pixel 4 XL could be close to Rs 85,000.

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Q Android Q
Display 6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera  Dual sensors Dual sensors
Front Camera Dual Dual
Battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 XL
Android Q
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: July 30, 2019 2:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

News

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

News

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update
Google Pixel 4 series to feature Project Soli, a motion sensing radar

News

Google Pixel 4 series to feature Project Soli, a motion sensing radar
Google Doodle celebrates 133rd birthday of Muthulakshmi Reddi

News

Google Doodle celebrates 133rd birthday of Muthulakshmi Reddi
Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

News

Cisco partners with Google to offer users free high speed WiFi in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: इन दोनों वर्जन में ये हैं अंतर

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Noise ColorFIT 2

Google Chrome का अपग्रेड वर्जन आज होगा लॉन्च, पहले से ज्यादा सुरक्षित होगा Incognito मोड का इस्तेमाल

BSNL ने 1,188 रुपये का Mathuram प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान किया पेश

Amazon शुरू करेगा फूड डिलीवरी सर्विस, Swiggy और Zomato को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
News
Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie
Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

News

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked