Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 4 series in October this year, based on the previous few launches. After its global launch, the new Pixel smartphones will also come to India. So far, we have seen many other leaks, rumors and an alleged live hands-on image of the Google Pixel 4. Last month, Google also surprised everyone by posting a teaser image of its next Pixel phone. While not too many details are available about the Google Pixel 4, here’s a summary of everything we know so far.

Design, display

As per the image shared by Google, the Pixel 4 device offer an all-glass back design. The search giant might also ditch the two-tone back finish. The image also shows the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor. This could be a hint that the Pixel 4 series would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. There could be a square-shaped module at the back of the phone, similar to what we’ve seen on the iPhone XI leaks. At the back, the square bump could carry two lenses, an LED flash. There could also be a 3D ToF sensor.

Up front, Google is expected to ditch the ugly notch. The company might offer Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch hole camera design with dual cameras. However, a few recent leaks suggest that the Pixel 4 will sport a thick forehead carrying two selfie cameras on the front. The display is said to remain 18:9 tall screen. The bottom chin could be quite slim, which will give it a very non-uniform front design.

On the display side of things, the Pixel 4 could arrive with a taller aspect ratio and 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display will likely be AMOLED. The standard variant is said to feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch full HD+ screen. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is rumored to pack a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen. The panel will operate at QHD+ (1440x 3040 pixels) resolution.

Project soli, Face unlock, Air gestures

Google announced something called “Project Soli” back in the year 2015. It is the company’s specially-designed chip, which will help users control devices by making hand gestures above them. The upcoming Pixel 4 series is likely to take on Face ID technology. As mentioned above, the company might ditch the physical fingerprint scanner. The device will leverage Soli to turn on the face unlock sensor and recognize you.

The company says that Soli will only do this if it recognizes that you want to unlock the device. All this will happen in a seamless manner “in almost any orientation”. Furthermore, one will also be able to use this feature for authentication during payments or for in-app authentication. Google is likely to share more about the same in the future.

You can check Google’s teaser video below, which shows how Motion Sense will work on the Pixel 4 device. The two most important things that the video highlights are sophisticated face unlock and air gestures. The latter will help control the content of the screen without touching the screen. The Google Pixel 4 series will also be able to detect if the owner of the smartphone is near the device.

Google Pixel 4: Rest of the specifications and features

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new Pixel phones will reportedly arrive with 6GB RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones. The Pixel 4 series might have a 128GB storage option. The fourth-generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box.

A report came out suggesting that Google will also add wide-color capture in the upcoming flagship. Developers spotted this possible feature in a Google Camera app update. The report indicated Google Pixel may close up the gap with the iPhone by adding the wide-color capture feature. Currently, Android smartphones can only capture images in the sRGB color space.

It is a known fact that Google’s Pixel phones offer superb camera performance, and the same is expected from the Pixel 4 series. Until now, the Pixel phones offered a single best-in-class camera the back. With the Pixel 4 series, Google will reportedly pack two cameras on the front and two on the rear side. It will be interesting to see what Google comes out with. Besides, earlier this month, it was reported that the Pixel 4 will leverage a 16-megapixel sensor with its telephoto lens.

We also expect that the handset will offer support for wireless charging. The handsets will apparently come with stereo speakers. The Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL will reportedly ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The upcoming Pixel phones will be water and dust resistant, as per reports. Google might offer the handsets in black, white and Mint color options. If rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 4 in India could be priced around Rs 65,000. The top-end variant of the Pixel 4 XL could be close to Rs 85,000.

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4 Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Q Android Q Display 6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual sensors Dual sensors Front Camera Dual Dual Battery – –

