Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images give detailed look at the design and features

The latest Google Pixel 4 XL leak not only shows the device from all the angles, but also reveals its features. Google is set to host its upcoming 'Made by Google' hardware event in New York City on October 15, where the new Pixels will be launched.

  Published: September 25, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL hands on

Google is set to host its upcoming ‘Made by Google‘ hardware event in New York City on October 15. At the event, the search giant is expected to launch the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices. The leaks and rumors of the Pixel 4 series have already started flooding the web. Now, a Nextrift claims to have gotten their hands on a Pixel 4 XL. The latest leak not only shows the device from all the angles, but also its features.

The leaked hands-on images of the alleged Pixel 4 XL smartphone suggests that it will be launched in Clearly White color. It could feature a square camera module at the back. The device won’t come with a rear fingerprint scanner. It looks like the new Pixel phone will depend on the facial recognition system. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The images also show an orange color power button, which is somewhat of a signature Pixel element.

As per the leaked photos, the SIM tray sits next to the power button on the right side. One will find the volume buttons on the left side of the handset. It will offer support for USB-Type C port. It will not feature a waterdrop-style notched display design. The Google Pixel 4 XL is likely to support 90Hz display.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications (expected)

Besides, the standard version of the Pixel 4 XL might debut with a 5.7-inch display, while the XL could pack a 6.23-inch screen. Both are rumored to come 90Hz displays, and resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The units will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the battery, the standard model could feature a 2,800mAh cell, whereas the XL variant is said to offer a 3,700mAh unit.

Rumors are rife that the Pixel 4 XL will offer either dual or triple camera setup on the rear side. Google might add a 12-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. There could also be an ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides, the company is also likely to unveil the Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home smart speakers at the event.

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Q Android Q
Display 6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Battery

