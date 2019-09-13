Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again

Google Pixel 4 Series does not seem to stop leaking on the internet. As per the past reports, the much anticipated, upcoming flagship smartphone series has leaked multiple times in last one week. These leaks range from blurry images to quality images, renders, and hands-on videos of the Google Pixel 4 series. In addition to the usual hardware, the videos have also showcased a number of surprising Pixel 4 exclusive features. As per a recent report a recent Google Pixel 4 XL video has surfaced online showcasing camera and chipset details.

Google Pixel 4 XL camera and processor details

According to GSMArena, a recent Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video on YouTube has revealed more details about the device. The report revealed that a written hands-on article on Google Pixel 4 XL has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Google Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. As noted in the past report, the device will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate called “Smooth Display”. This feature allows the smartphone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content on the screen.

It is worth noting that the device does not come with a fingerprint scanner. Instead, it looks like the device will completely depend on the facial recognition system. The report also noted that the device still can’t shoot 4K video at 60fps. Instead, the camera is capped at 4K 30fps. The front camera of the upcoming smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor while the rear wide-angle sensor will feature a 12-megapixel sensor.

The video also showcased that the device will come with Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 855+. Beyond this, the device features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also clarified that the smartphone only features a single physical SIM slot. In addition, the device also comes with an eSIM for dual-SIM functionality. The last thing the report highlighted is the 3,700mAh battery capacity in the Pixel 4 XL.

