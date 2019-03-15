comscore
Google Pixel 4 XL leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S10+ like punch-hole display design

A leaked drawing has surfaced to reveal the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL.

  Published: March 15, 2019 12:47 PM IST
google-pixel-4-xl-leaked-schematics-render

Image Credit: PhoneArena

Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are likely to go official in October this year. While there is no official confirmation on the existence of the devices, a new leak in the form of 2D drawing has revealed the front and rear design of Pixel 4 XL smartphone. It shows that the upcoming flagship phone by Google will be equipped with dual punch-hole display like the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The 2D drawing of the Google Pixel 4 XL has appeared on SlashLeaks, and reveals that it will be boasting a very high screen space thanks to the new display design. The Pixel 3 XL from last year featured a dual selfie camera setup, which is embedded into a big notch. If the leaked drawing turns out to be true, the search engine giant may still offer dual selfie snapper on the successor of the Pixel 3 XL through a refreshing notch-less design.

The leaked schematics of the Pixel 4 XL also shows that it will continue to sport two-tone design like the other Pixel smartphones. All the Google Pixel phones that have launched so far have featured single rear-facing camera. However, the new leak reveals that the Pixel 4 XL could be the company’s first phone with dual rear cameras. An LED flash and a smaller circular cutout probably for laser autofocus can be also seen alongside the dual camera setup of Pixel 4 XL.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Coming to the front side of the phone, there are ultra-thin bezels surrounding the display. The upper and lower bezel slits seem to be housing the dual front-firing speakers. The screen of the phone is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The new leak has no information on the specs of the phone.

PhoneArena has created a render of the Pixel 4 XL based on the leaked schematics. The design of the phone looks quite promising. However, it is advisable to wait for further leaks to known whether Google will be really launching the Pixel 4 XL with dual punch-hole display design.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 12:47 PM IST

