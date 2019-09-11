Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

Now that Apple has launched three new iPhones, it is Google’s turn to reveal its next flagship smartphone. The search giant is expected to introduce two new Pixel models at its next hardware event next month. The company has not announced the official launch date just yet but it has already revealed the design. In order to stay ahead of the news cycle, Google confirmed the back design of its upcoming Pixel lineup. They will feature glass back and a square camera setup similar to new iPhone 11 series.

Now, a new report claims that the Pixel 4 XL will ship with a smaller display that its predecessor. According to 91mobiles, the Pixel 4 XL will sport a smaller 6.23-inch display as opposed to 6.3-inch display seen on the Pixel 3 XL. The display size has been confirmed from an image that shows the device running DevCheck Hardware and Software Info app. The 6.23-inch display on the Pixel 4 XL will have a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. This will result in a pixel density of 540 pixels per inch.

The leaked image also confirms that the Pixel 4 XL will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. For Google, this could be a big disadvantage since Qualcomm will launch a new mobile platform in December and has already updated its flagship lineup with Snapdragon 855+. The new chipset comes with a faster clock frequency and enhancements to graphics performance. By opting for Snapdragon 855 SoC, Google will lose the edge against Apple A13 Bionic seen on new iPhone models.

Google Pixel 4 XL: Here is what we know so far

The Pixel 4 XL is not expected to be a design marvel in the Android smartphone arena. It is expected to feature big bezels around the display. It won’t have an ugly notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL but top part is expected to house Project Soli sensors instead. Google has already confirmed that it is adding face recognition to the device and might drop fingerprint sensor altogether.

It is also tipped to feature a 90Hz display similar to the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro. This alone suggests that Google doesn’t want to be far behind rivals when it comes to display. There are reports suggesting Pixel 4 XL will have either dual or triple rear camera setup. We might see a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel telephoto and another ultra wide angle lens. This could mean a setup that mimics Apple iPhone 11 Pro series which also offers triple camera on the back.

The Pixel 4 Series will run Android 10 out of the box and could be equipped with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The Pixel 4 XL is also tipped to pack a large 3,700mAh battery while Pixel 4 might launch with a 2,800mAh battery. There could be as many as four color options: white, coral, black and teal. A report recently claimed that Google’s Project Soli motion sensing feature might not be available in India. Another leak claims that Google will announce the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on October 15.