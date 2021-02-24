comscore Google Pixel 4 XL saves injured man from commercial vehicle accident
Google’s Car Crash Detection feature helps a Pixel 4 XL owner from a commercial vehicle accident. Here’s the full account of the incident.

You have often heard the Apple Watch saving lives in the case of an untoward incident. How about a smartphone doing its bit to be the saviour? Well, in a recent report that surfaced online, a Google Pixel smartphone is the reason a person in Missouri gets to live after having a serious vehicle incident. Google’s Car Crash Detection shows its effectiveness in saving Chuck Walker from an accident involving a commercial vehicle. Also Read - Google now reveals what data Gmail for iOS app collects from users

Walker in his Reddit post explains how his Google Pixel 4 XL saved him from an accident that could have been fatal had his phone not helped. He was operating a Bobcat loader within his private property when the vehicle fell into a ravine and overturned. Both the main exit as well as the emergency exit gates were blocked, with his Google Pixel 4 XL falling out of reach. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a new leaks appear: Same design as Pixel 4a with certain visible upgrades

Pixel device saves injured man

However, Google’s Car Crash Detection feature was activated and it initiated a call to the emergency services. By the time an unconscious Walker woke up, an emergency operator was already asking for the details on his Bluetooth earbuds. Within moments, emergency services reached him and rescued him to safety. Walker sustained broken ribs as well as damage to his spinal cord. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

In his account, Walker says the medical conditions weren’t life-threatening. However, his phone helped him get to medical services faster, thereby keeping him from other related threats. Without the phone and Pixel’s Car Crash Detection service, he could have been stuck in that situation longer.

Pixel

Image: Pixel 3a XL

In this case, even though Walker’s Pixel 4 XL fell out of his reach, the shock from the accident was enough to trigger the Car Crash Detection feature. Google introduced this feature a few years ago with the Pixel 4 and eventually trickled it to other Pixel devices, including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4a. It is disabled by default but one can turn it on by heading into the Safety section under Settings.

How did Car Crash Detection save Walker’s life?

The system works by detecting an accident using the phone’s onboard sensors. Once it figures out there’s an issue, it sounds the alarm and vibrates the device, asking whether you need help. Since Walker was unconscious in this case, the phone automatically resorted to calling the emergency services for rescue and help. The phone sent the exact location as well as details about the incident for the accident

Google says that this isn’t 100 percent reliable, which is why it is disabled by default. The system can be triggered by any high-impact activities. However, keeping it enabled surely comes in handy in the event of an accident, as is evident from this case.

Published Date: February 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST

