Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

Just yesterday, Google unveiled the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones at an event in New York. The next generation of Pixel smartphones come with a different design, dual rear cameras, better high-end chipset, and more. The new smartphones also support a “Motion Sense features,” which is powered by a Project Soli chip that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone. The Pixel 4 series is a successor to the Pixel 3 family. We pit the Pixel 4 XL with its predecessor Pixel 3 XL to see how much of an upgrade the latest device is, on paper.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price

As we previously mentioned, the Pixel 4 series will not be launched in India. The Google Pixel 4 series price starts from $799 (approximately Rs 57,000). The brand is offering the handset in three colors – Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange. The company has confirmed that it will start shipping the phones from October 24. The Google Pixel 3 Xl is available in India for Rs 47,999. You can buy this handset via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Screen

Both the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 4 XL come with a 6.3-inch OLED HDR display with QHD+ resolution. The latter’s panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. Google’s Pixel 3 XL has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the new one has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 3 XL has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the front and back. Both devices support the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Chipset, RAM, storage and more

The Pixel 4 XL draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB /128GB storage options. The Pixel 3 XL packs a Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset – Snapdragon 845. Google also uses a Pixel Visual Core chip for the cameras. The Google Pixel 3 XL come in two variants. The base 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and a top-end 4GB RAM model with 128GB storage. It doesn’t include microSD card expandability. The handsets also offer support for stereo speakers. Besides, the new one ships with Android 10. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Camera

With the Pixel 4 XL, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This system includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. The handset features a 2x telephoto lens, and it’s a hybrid of optical and digital zoom. It supports features like Live HDR+ with dual exposure controls, and improved portrait mode. There is also a new night sight astrophotography mode. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Pixel 3 XL boasts of a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera with 1.4-micron pixel size and optical image stabilization (OIS). The lens has f/1.8 aperture along with a 76-degree field-of-view. It can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. On the front, the handset packs dual cameras. It includes an 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel lens combination. One of the lenses is wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 97-degree field of view, while the other 8-megapixel lens comes with f/1.8 aperture.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Battery

The Pixel 3 XL features a slightly smaller 3,430mAh battery. The handset supports Qi wireless charging and Google also launched Pixel Stand wireless charger for the same. The Google Pixel 4 XL gets a slightly larger 3,700mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging tech using USB Type-C connectivity.

Features Google Pixel 3 XL Google Pixel 4 XL Price 83000 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie Android 10 Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio OLED-6.3-inch QHD+-1440x3040pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP Battery 3,430mAh 3,700mAh

