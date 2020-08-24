comscore Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online
Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online

The leaked images of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones show identical designs and even resemble the Pixel 4a LTE.

  Updated: August 24, 2020 8:58 PM IST
Google teased the launch of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices a few weeks back. Now, a Reddit user has posted a live image of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, giving us a glimpse at the back panel design. The image was later deleted, but folks at XDA managed to save it on time. The image shows the Pixel 5 on the left and the Pixel 4a 5G on the right, both with a similar camera module and rear fingerprint reader. Also Read - Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

The source also comments that both smartphones have glass back covers. However, the images suggest that the devices have a textured plastic back. The two devices seem to have an identical square-shaped camera module. This setup includes two camera sensors, an unknown additional sensor as well as a flash. The cited source has also shared a few specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel phones. Also Read - Fortnite players can still get the game from Samsung's Galaxy Store after Apple, Google ban

Google Pixel 4a 5G expected specifications

In addition, the leak also reveals possible specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones. Starting with the Pixel 4a 5G, it is said that this phone will pack an OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen size is not stated, but previous reports suggest that its screen measures between 6.1 or 6.2 inches. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

It is rumored to offer a Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. For photography, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is expected to feature a 12.2-megapixel primary camera paired with an ultra-wide camera. There is also an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies or video calls. Furthermore, there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor on the back. It could pack a 3,800mAh battery too.

Google Pixel 5 leaked specifications

Moving on to the Google Pixel 5, this smartphone will use an OLED panel and support a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the Pixel 4a 5G, this smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12.2-megapixel primary camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone might have a bigger 4,000mAh battery but it will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published Date: August 24, 2020 8:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 24, 2020 8:58 PM IST

Best Sellers