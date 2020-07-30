Google’s Pixel 4a has been delayed by months and just recently, we came to know it will be out on August 3 (thanks to Jon Prosser). Over the year, a lot has been leaked of the Pixel 4A. Safe to say, there’s a fair idea of what to expect with the phone. However, Google may not have let leak everything this time. A recent code teardown suggests that there is a Pixel 4a 5G variant coming out soon. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

Thanks to a report from 9To5Google, we now know that Google is planning to come out with three new Pixel devices this year. The Pixel 4a is the regular one that we know a lot about so far. Pixel 5 will be the flagship model and it will come out in October. Rumors suggest a Snapdragon 700 series chip for this year’s model. There’s a third model called the Pixel 4a 5G, which has been confirmed by the code in Google’s Camera app. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a to finally offer a trendy punch-hole display design: Check details

The code teardown of the Google Camera 7.5 has confirmed the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 names. Nothing else accompanies these names but it is enough to hint at an imminent launch. The Pixel 4a 5G could launch sooner along with the Pixel 4a in August if the leaks are to be believed. We expect Google to rely on the Snapdragon 765 chip for the 5G model as the 4G variant will use the Snapdragon 730. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a reaches BIS certification, gets NFC support

Apart from the Pixel 4a 5G, Google is also working on a couple of new camera features for these phones. A new Motion Blue feature is confirmed to be a part of the Pixel camera. While details of the feature are yet unknown, the Motion Blur could act effects to the background similar to the Portrait mode.

Other new camera features for Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5

A new Audio Zoom feature is also coming to the new Pixel phones. This feature will allow users to focus the microphones in a single direction while recording a video. This helpful feature was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus last year and Google may emulate it for the Pixel 4a 5G. Google is also bringing the ability to adjust the intensity of the flash on the Pixel phones. This could come handy for photographers who want to have control over the amount of flashlight while shooting. The feature has been available on the iPhones and is now finally making its way to Pixel devices.

Lastly, Video Sharing is coming as well to the Pixel phones. This feature allows users to share a video shot on the phone instantly. The sharing happens through a couple of popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and more. Since the evidence for these features comes from the Google Camera app itself, all that matters now is when do we see it. Google may debut all these camera features with the Pixel 4a series as well as the Pixel 5 in the coming months.