Google Pixel 4a appears in hands-on review ahead of launch

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a series during its online-only developer event in May. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has appeared in a number of leaks. The Google Pixel 4a, smaller of the two models, appeared in the form of photos earlier. Now, it has received an elaborate hands-on treatment in a video posted on YouTube. The previously leaked photos showed the smartphone connected to a Cuban carrier. Now, it has received a hands-on review in the country, even though it is yet to be officially launched.

This is not the first time that a Pixel smartphone has received hands-on video treatment months before the official launch. The review video posted to YouTube is in Spanish and it reveals all the major specifications. It needs to be kept in mind that we are looking at Pixel 4a and not Pixel 4a XL. The reviewer confirms that Pixel 4a will sport a 5.81-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. These are in line with the leaks, which hinted at similar specifications.

Will Pixel 4a be another great camera smartphone in the mid-range segment?

Since this is a Pixel 4a series, the display is a 60Hz panel and not 90Hz panel seen on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Codenamed Sunfish, the full specifications of the device appear around the two minute mark. The reviewer runs AIDA64, which reveals the key specifications of the device. The Pixel 4A might have modest specifications but it is once again likely to stand out with a great camera setup. The benchmark reveals a 12-megapixel main camera with support for 4K video recording and electronic image stabilization.

There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in the punch-hole display. The video also reveals that the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It will house a 3,080mAh battery and the unit showed in the video packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a possibility that there will be only one storage option like its predecessor. The smartphone will also offer dual-SIM connectivity and the second SIM could be an eSIM.

The Pixel 4a is associated with multiple codenames. There is the Sunfish as seen in this hands-on review. There are also Redfin and Bramble. The Sunfish is tipped to be a 4G model while the Redfin and Bramble could be 5G models with Snapdragon 765 chipset. There is a possibility that these are the Pixel 4a 4G, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a XL 5G. The device shown in the video runs Android 10 with April 5 security patch. We could see the device become officially revealed in May.