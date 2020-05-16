comscore Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a | BGR India
Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a and offer twice the internal memory

The new Google Pixel 4a could have price tag of $50 less than Pixel 3a.

  • Published: May 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Google Pixel 4a retail packaging

Photo: Slashleaks

The Mountain View company is close to launching the new Google Pixel 4a. For several months, some of its specifications have been leaked online. Now a new rumor reveals the price of the device, revealing all the details. Also Read - Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch

According to 9to5Google, the possible price of the new Google Pixel 4a seems to be a little lower than the cost of its previous version, the Google Pixel 3a. That has the specifications of 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again, now expected in early June

Rumors indicate that this new Google Pixel 4a could have a price of $349 in the US. This would be the price of the model with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It would mean a $50 decrease in price than that of the Pixel 3a, which costs $399. The Pixel 4a, with its cut in price, could give the new iPhone SE 2020 a run for its money. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief ahead of May 22 launch

Google Pixel 4a leaked Specification and features

Based on previously released leaks, the device will feature a 5.81-inch LCD screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution. It will have a punch-hole display design in the upper-left corner. Accompanied by the Dual Pixel sensor, and 3,080 mAh internal battery. In addition, the smartphone could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

The Google Pixel 4a is likely to arrive with a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 rear camera. With f/1.73 aperture, LED flash, 4K video recording capability, OIS, EIS, and autofocus. While its front camera is 8.0-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and fixed focus.

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch

Also Read

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch

We already know that its launch had been scheduled for this month at the annual Google I/O developer conference. However, due to the global health crisis and the obligation to stay home, it’s now likely to make its debut at the beginning of June. Possibly together to the event in which the beta version of Android 11 will be presented.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST

