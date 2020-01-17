comscore Google Pixel 4A could feature multiple variants, one with 5G | BGR India
Google Pixel 4A could launch in at least two variants, one of which will support 5G: Report

A new report suggests that the Google's upcoming Pixel 4A could in fact have at least two variants, one of which will feature 5G support.

  Published: January 17, 2020 9:42 AM IST
Google Pixel 4a

Google may soon release the successor to the Pixel 3a. The Google Pixel 4A rumors have already started surfacing on the web. The latest in the leaks show a CAD-based design of the smartphone. The new design shows a sleek bezel-less design. Later, another new rumor claimed that the phone would only release in one size. In contrast, the Pixel 3A series had released in two variants – the Pixel 3A and the Pixel 3A XL.

However, with the latest information we have on the phone, it seems there will indeed be multiple variants of the Google Pixel 4A. Moreover, one of these variants will apparently feature 5G support. According to XDA the latest Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repositories revealed some interesting tidbits about Google’s next mid-range phones. There were three new device codenames. These were Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble.

How does that translate to Google Pixel 4A?

It has been observed through history that the codenames of Google Pixel devices have been closely associated with fish names and marine life. This is right from the first Pixel device that was named sailfish. So, at least two of the three new names we have are likely new Pixel 4A devices.

The code shows a bunch of information about the new devices. This includes the chipsets used on the phones. The Sunfish device has the sm7150 platform, or the Snapdragon 730 SoC. This chipset launched almost a year ago and is being used in various upper mid-range smartphones, However, it features no 5G support. This could possibly be the regular Google Pixel 4A

Meanwhile, the Redfin device will feature a Snapdragon 765 SoC. The latest in the Snapdragon 700 series, the 765 is powerful enough to rival the 2018 flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. Further, the 765 is not just powerful, it has a built-in 5G modem, which makes it future-proof. This device could be the larger Google Pixel 4A.

The third Bramble device also features a Snapdragon 765. We are not currently sure if this is a Google Pixel device. This is because firstly, the name isn’t exactly aquatic enough. Moreover, the device features the same processor found on the Redfin device.

Either way, what we can expect is at least a couple of Pixel devices. It also makes sense that Google would feature the Snapdragon 765 in one of those devices. This also makes more reason to have two devices. The Snapdragon 765 powered Pixel will likely be a lot more expensive than the one with the Snapdragon 730.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 9:42 AM IST

