Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard: All you need to know

The Google Pixel 4a will come with a starting price of $400 (approximately Rs 29,660). For the same price, Google launched its Pixel 3a smartphone last year.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Google Pixel 4a

(Photo credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 4a smartphone in May this year. Ahead of the launch, Google seems to have revealed the price of the smartphone. The search giant has teased the price and design of the phone with a billboard in a public place. The Google Pixel 4a will come with a starting price of $400 (approximately Rs 29,660). For the same price, Google launched its Pixel 3a smartphone last year.

The different teasers show that the Google Pixel 4a will have a single punch-hole display design. There will be only one camera at the back panel, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The handset won’t offer an in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted one. The company has instead added the fingerprint scanner at the back panel of the Pixel 4a. It will be available in at least two color options, including black and white.

Since this is a Pixel 4a series, the display is a 60Hz panel and not a 90Hz panel seen on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. A recent leak suggests that the Pixel 4A might have modest specifications, but it is once again likely to stand out with great camera setup. The benchmark reveals a 12-megapixel main camera with support for 4K video recording and electronic image stabilization.

There could be an 8-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. A recently leaked hands-on video also revealed that the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It will house a 3,080mAh battery. The unit showed in the video packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will also offer dual-SIM connectivity and the second SIM could be an eSIM.

The Pixel 4a is associated with multiple codenames. There is the Sunfish as seen in this hands-on review. There are also Redfin and Bramble. The Sunfish is tipped to be a 4G model while the Redfin and Bramble could be 5G models with Snapdragon 765 chipset. There is a possibility that these are the Pixel 4a 4G, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a XL 5G.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 10:18 AM IST

