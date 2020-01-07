Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Months after the launch of the Pixel 4 lineup, it looks like Google is working on the inexpensive Pixel 4a. The alleged device design renders have already surfaced online along with a familiar square camera design. However, a new set of leaked renders have confirmed the previously leaked design. Taking a closer look, the latest leaks showcase smartphone cases for the Pixel 4a. These renders show how the upcoming device will look with the case from all possible angles. The images also confirmed that the square camera bump on the back will only feature one single camera. Google is expected to launch the smartphone at the upcoming Google I/O 2019 in May.

Google Pixel 4a design details

According to a report from GSMArena, the new renders confirm a number of odd design choices. These primarily include the single camera sensor on the rear square camera bump. In addition, the camera sensor is located on the bottom right corner of the square bump. The top left spot features the LED flash unit. Traditionally, both these elements switch spots in other devices. The renders indicate that the device will feature a 5.81-inch display. These images also showcase the presence of a punch-hole design camera on the front, a first for Google.

Watch: Pixel 4 launch highlights

As previously noted, it seems like Google has canned the Google Pixel 4a XL version. However, regardless of this, the design of the XL would not have been any different than the Pixel 4a. Similar to the Pixel 3a, 4a likely aims at bringing down the premium Google experience at an affordable price.

Taking about other changes, the renders confirm that 4a will likely feature a 3.5mm audio socket on the top. We can also see a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the smartphone. Given that the device will feature just a punch-hole camera, it will likely not feature Project Soli hardware. This will likely result in somewhat affordable pricing for the device.