Google Pixel 4a gets certified by FCC, launching soon?

Google Pixel 4a could finally launch soon. The company’s mid-range phone has reportedly got its certification from FCC. This is the clearest indication the mid-range Pixel is going to make its debut after multiple delays. The phone was expected to be part of Google I/O 2020 but since the event got cancelled, reports said Pixel 4a launch has been pushed to a later date. Also Read - Google stops pick and print photo service

Initially we heard rumours about Pixel 4a launching in July and then the timeline got shifted to September this year. But with FCC listing done and dusted, the phone has reached its final leg of approvals before hitting the market. Having said that, Google is yet to confirm the new launch date and how it plans to ship the products across different countries. Also Read - Google pushes Android 11 Beta 1.5 version with minor fixes

Multiple leaks have proven that the Pixel 4a is ready for shipment. We have heard Sundar Pichai talking at length about the Pixel hardware. The phone confirmed to ship with the latest Android version out-of-the-box. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

Google Pixel 4a specifications

According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, the Google Pixel 4a may come in two color variants, as per reports. These may market as ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

With its expected price tag of under $400 (Rs 30,000 approx), the Pixel 4a will rival iPhone SE 2020 variant which made its debut in India last month. And unlike Google, Apple managed to ship the units and get them selling as well. The delay for Pixel 4a could have likely played into Apple’s hands.

