Google Pixel 4a India launch on October 17: Check specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a was launched with a price label of $349, which is around Rs 25,700 in India. The India price could be a little higher than that.

Google Pixel 4a render leak

Google has finally announced the India launch date of the Pixel 4a phone. As per the company’s latest post on Twitter, the Google Pixel 4a India launch will take place on October 17.  The search giant has also confirmed that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It will likely be up for sale via other platforms too. The device was originally unveiled in August in the US. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

The Google Pixel 4a was launched with a price label of $349, which is around Rs 25,700 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The India price could be a little higher than that. The company is expected to sell the Pixel 4a in a single Jet Black color option. It is a successor to the Google Pixel 3a phone. Read on to find out everything about the upcoming Google Pixel phone. Also Read - Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. You get a modern punch-hole display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Google Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter. Google is claiming that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced: 5G, wide-angle cameras, big batteries and more

It is being offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. For the photography department, the smartphone will pack a single 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 dual pixel phase detection at the back. It will offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Users can shoot 1080p video at 30, 60, or 120fps; 720p videos at 30, 60, or 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps.

Camera features include Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The Pixel 4a smartphone has an Always-On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen. It even comes with a Titan M Security Module. The device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device also has stereo speakers, but lacks wireless charging support.

