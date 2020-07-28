Google’s new Pixel 4a has had very bad luck ahead of its launch. The pandemic and cancelled I/O 2020 seems to have led to its delay. However, it now seems that those who were waiting for this new Google device are in luck. A new report states that the Google Pixel 4a will finally be launched on August 3 or a week from now. Also Read - YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

The source of this leak is from the known tipster @jon_prosser, who usually gives accurate information about future products from both Apple and Google. In fact, the leaker had published more than two weeks ago that the upcoming Pixel 4a would launch on this date. Now, the informant’s new tweet suggests that he is 100 percent sure on his previous information, and the device would make its debut on August 3. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

It is worth noting that Jon Prosser has been correct many times in this industry, including his leaks before the iPhone SE 2020 launch, revealing many of its details, which turned out to be right. Still, with all the trust behind the source, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. As there is no official confirmation from the company. Also Read - How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app on Android and iOS

Google Pixel 4a leaked features

Google’s Pixel 4a is expected to hit the market with several notable improvements compared to Pixel 3a. The phone is said to feature a 5.7-inch screen that will now have an OLED panel. This display would also make better use of the front than the Pixel 3a, having narrower bezels.

The Pixel 4a could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The device can also pack a 3,140 mAh battery, which will offer support for 18W fast charging. In terms of photography, it will mount a single 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 rear camera. Finally, the phone is likely to launch in the United States at a starting price of $349.