Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

Google has teased the Pixel 4A throughout its website and social media channels. The phone will be launching on August 3, promising long battery life and great camera capabilities.

  • Updated: July 31, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Pixel 4A teaser

It has been long since the Pixel 4A got leaked and thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, Google keeps on delaying it. In the last few weeks, tipster Jon Prosser has confirmed that the Pixel 4A could be announced early August. Guess what! He was right. Google has just started publicising the Pixel 4A all around. The phone will be launching on August 3 and Google has teased a few of its features. Also Read - Google One app now offers free backups on phone

A new product page for the Pixel 4A has been floated, hinting at a couple of its features. There’s an Easter Egg that one needs to solve in order to get the details. Once that’s done, the page reveals launch date of August 3. Additionally, the weird Latin paragraph carefully hints at a couple of features you can expect from the new Pixel. Google is hinting at the long-lasting battery, high-megapixel camera, low light camera, macros and video chats. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a 5G in works along with Pixel 4A, Pixel 5: New camera features also confirmed

WATCH: OnePlus Nord Review

This page also shows a phone-like object hinting at the shape of the Pixel 4A. On its Twitter page, Google has updated its header image with more hints. The top-left corner has a small black circle, which hints at a punch-hole camera cutout. Rest of the details on the device still remain hidden, unless you had a look at the detailed leaks. Also Read - Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text: Here’s how you can do it

So, the Pixel 4A is launching on Monday. Google may simply reveal the phone on its website as there are no details of an online launch event. Availability at launch is also a mystery currently. However, based on the leaks, the phone could eventually launch in the US, UK and India. Do note that the Pixel 4A is supposed to be an iPhone SE rival succeeding the Pixel 3A from last year.

Google

Last year’s Pixel 3A series helped Google achieve better sales figures for its smartphone division. The Pixel 3A’s $399 price allowed more consumers to experience Google’s great camera tunings. The phone used midrange specifications and lacked a few luxuries that the regular model offered. However, Google blessed it with timely software updates and clean Android experience.

Pixel 4A expectations

With the Pixel 4A, expectations are high. Leaks have suggested that the Pixel 4A will end up with similar midrange specifications. Google will be retaining its great camera experience from Pixel 4. Unlike the older model, the new one will have a bezel-less modern design with a punch-hole camera cutout. The display will use a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution.

The 4G variant is expected to use the Snapdragon 730 chip whereas the 5G version could use the Snapdragon 765. Leaks have suggested a combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard. A 3080mAh battery is expected to keep it alive and there will be an 18W fast charging system.

  Published Date: July 31, 2020 10:27 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 31, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Best Sellers