Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again, now expected in early June

Google’s mid-range device Pixel 4a series launch has been reportedly pushed to June. The phone was previously expected to be part of the Google I/O 2020 lineup but now it’s likely to be unveiled along with the beta launch of Android 11 which is happening on 3 June. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a की बिक्री इस तारीख से हो सकती है शुरू, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Google hasn’t confirmed its launch date yet but it’s possible the launch date has been postponed to make sure the new Pixel phone comes with the latest Android version out-of-the-box.The company first came out with the Pixel 3a series in 2019, making its entry into the mid-range segment with a device that was powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor. In India this phone was priced around Rs 40,000 putting it in a tough fight with the OnePlus 7 series as well other affordable flagship devices. Also Read - Google Lens: Here is how to copy text from a paper to your desktop or laptop

This year’s Google Pixel 4a is not expected to be any different. According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, the Google Pixel 4a may come in two color variants, as per reports. These may market as ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

With the Pixel 4A, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both devices are expected to start at $399. Stay tuned for updates on the launch date of Pixel 4a and its availability as well as pricing in India.