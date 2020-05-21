comscore Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready
News

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

News

Google Pixel 4a was previously tipped to launch on June 3 along with Android 11 unveiling.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 3:55 PM IST
google pixel 4a render 3

Google’s mid-range device Pixel 4a is reportedly delayed again. Last set of reports had suggested that Google Pixel 4a will be unveiled alongside the Android 11 launch which is happening on June 3. Now, according to the tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 4a launch is delayed again. Google’s current plan for the Pixel 4a announcement is now July 13. It is tipped to launch only in 4G version, and not 5G. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A could be priced at $349, Pixel 5 at $699, reveals survey

Previous reports never had any evidence of Google Pixel 4a XL, so we are only looking at one phone model, the smaller Google Pixel 4a. Prosser tweeted the information on Thursday noting that Google is ready to ship the device, but the decision of delaying the launch is based on the market analysis. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor

Google hasn’t confirmed its launch date yet but it’s likely that the device is ready. We have heard Sundar Pichai talking at length about the Pixel hardware. It is almost confirmed that the new Pixel phone will ship with the latest Android version out-of-the-box.

Pixel 4a Rumors

The company first came out with the Pixel 3a series in 2019, making its entry into the mid-range segment with a device that was powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor. In India this phone was priced around Rs 40,000 putting it in a tough fight with the OnePlus 7 series as well other affordable flagship devices.

This year’s Google Pixel 4a is not expected to be any different. According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Also Read – Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, the Google Pixel 4a may come in two color variants, as per reports. These may market as ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 3:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users
News
Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users
Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

News

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

Latest iOS 13.5 software update brings COVID-19 specific features

News

Latest iOS 13.5 software update brings COVID-19 specific features

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

News

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

Latest iOS 13.5 software update brings COVID-19 specific features

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

News

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready
2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

News

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Google Pixel 4A, Pixel 5 could cost $349, $699 respectively

News

Google Pixel 4A, Pixel 5 could cost $349, $699 respectively
Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल की Wynk Music एप के म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में ध्वनि भानुशाली देंगी परफॉर्मेंस

लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

मोटोरोला ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Youtube ने यूजर्स का स्क्रीन टाइम घटाने के लिए पेश किया नया Bed Time Reminder फीचर

PUBG PC वर्जन पर आया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users
News
Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users
Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

News

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready
Latest iOS 13.5 software update brings COVID-19 specific features

News

Latest iOS 13.5 software update brings COVID-19 specific features
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

News

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020