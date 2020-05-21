Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

Google’s mid-range device Pixel 4a is reportedly delayed again. Last set of reports had suggested that Google Pixel 4a will be unveiled alongside the Android 11 launch which is happening on June 3. Now, according to the tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 4a launch is delayed again. Google’s current plan for the Pixel 4a announcement is now July 13. It is tipped to launch only in 4G version, and not 5G. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A could be priced at $349, Pixel 5 at $699, reveals survey

Previous reports never had any evidence of Google Pixel 4a XL, so we are only looking at one phone model, the smaller Google Pixel 4a. Prosser tweeted the information on Thursday noting that Google is ready to ship the device, but the decision of delaying the launch is based on the market analysis. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor

Pixel 4a Also Read - Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW – just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

Google hasn’t confirmed its launch date yet but it’s likely that the device is ready. We have heard Sundar Pichai talking at length about the Pixel hardware. It is almost confirmed that the new Pixel phone will ship with the latest Android version out-of-the-box.

Pixel 4a Rumors

The company first came out with the Pixel 3a series in 2019, making its entry into the mid-range segment with a device that was powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor. In India this phone was priced around Rs 40,000 putting it in a tough fight with the OnePlus 7 series as well other affordable flagship devices.

This year’s Google Pixel 4a is not expected to be any different. According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Also Read – Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, the Google Pixel 4a may come in two color variants, as per reports. These may market as ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

