Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

Google Pixel 4a will be made available on Flipkart as part of Big Billion Day Specials sale starting Friday, October 16. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India for Rs 29,999.

  • Published: October 9, 2020 11:41 AM IST
Google has finally launched a new Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 4a – in India after almost 1.5 years. The search giant had launched the Pixel 3a last year in May, but it didn’t bring the Pixel 4 series because of the Soli Radar chip. Now, the Google Pixel 4a is finally here and it’ll cost Rs 29,999. Google has noted that its a special launch price, so we are not sure if it’ll get increased to the MRP of Rs 31,999 after the festive season. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more

Price in India, availability

Google Pixel 4a will be made available on Flipkart as part of Big Billion Day Specials sale starting Friday, October 16. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India for Rs 29,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. You get a modern punch-hole display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Google Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter. Google is claiming that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life. Also Read - Paytm announces Rs 10 crore fund for its new Mini App Store developers

It is being offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. For the photography department, the smartphone will pack a single 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 dual pixel phase detection at the back. It will offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Users can shoot 1080p video at 30, 60, or 120fps; 720p videos at 30, 60, or 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps.

Camera features include Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The Pixel 4a smartphone has an Always-On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen. It even comes with a Titan M Security Module. The device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device also has stereo speakers, but lacks wireless charging support.

Features Google Pixel 4A
Price Rs 29,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
OS The latest Android 10 + new Google Assistant with Lens
Display Full-screen 147.6 mm (5.81″) display with transmissive hole-FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi
Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB
Rear Camera 12 Megapixels
Front Camera 8 Megapixels
Battery 3140 mAh
Best Sellers