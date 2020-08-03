Google Pixel 4a launched: Price, specifications

The Google Pixel 4a has been launched in the US. The Google Pixel 4a (4G) price is set at $349, which is around Rs 26,100 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 5G version of the Pixel 4a will be available later this fall with a price tag of $499 (approximately Rs 37,500). The company is yet to reveal the India launch date and price of the newly launched Google Pixel 4a. Google is expected to launch the new Pixel phone in India in September. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the rumored launch event

To recall, the Google Pixel 3a series was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 39,999. The newly launched Google Pixel 4a will be available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. The Google Store and Google Fi have opened pre-orders for the device, and the company will start shipping it from August 20. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. Google has finally opted for a modern punch-hole display design. The latest Pixel phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Google Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter. Also Read - How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

The search giant is claiming that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life. For the photography department, the smartphone will pack a single 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 dual pixel phase detection at the back. It will offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Users can shoot 1080p video at 30, 60, or 120fps; 720p videos at 30, 60, or 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps.

Camera features include Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The Google Pixel 4a smartphone has an Always-On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen. It even comes with a Titan M Security Module. The device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It is being offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There are also stereo speakers, but no wireless charging support.