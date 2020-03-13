comscore Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset
  Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM
Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

The long video is in Spanish and suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 4a will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

  Published: March 13, 2020 1:36 PM IST
Google Pixel 4a

Just yesterday, Google revealed the design and price of the Pixel 4a smartphone. Now, the same device has been spotted in a hands-on video too. The long video is in Spanish and suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 4a will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. The company could offer the handset in 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant, as per the video.

It will be the successor to the Google Pixel 3a phone. The phone that the TechnoLike Plus YouTube channel is showing actually seems to be the Pixel 4a as the design matches Google’s teasers. It shows a new design with a smudge-laden matte plastic black back casing. One will find the fingerprint scanner at the back panel. As per leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display, which will operate at full HD+ resolution. If reports are to be believed, the device will offer a 60Hz display, instead of a trendy 90Hz screen. It is also said to have a single 12-megapixel sensor. With this Google Pixel phone, one will be able to record 4K videos. It is likely to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

As per the image shared by the company, the Google Pixel 4a will pack a punch-hole display design. It is said to offer a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone will also offer dual-SIM connectivity and the second SIM could be an eSIM. Google has already revealed that the handset will be available in two colors, including black and white. The Google Pixel 4a price starts from $400, which is around Rs 29,660 in India.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 1:36 PM IST

