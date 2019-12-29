comscore Google Pixel 4a renders leaked online | BGR India
Google Pixel 4a leaked renders show off hole-punch camera, 3.5mm audio jack and more

The Google Pixel 4A will come with a single rear camera and a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published: December 29, 2019 3:34 PM IST
Earlier this year in May, Google launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones in India. Towards the end of the year, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were also launched, but these smartphones won’t come to India due to the Soli radar chip. But Google is reportedly working on Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL smartphones, and high-res renders have surfaced online. Here is all you need to know.

Google Pixel 4A renders detailed

Shared by @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles, we get a first look at the upcoming smartphone. The very first thing you will notice is a near edge-to-edge display with hole-punch selfie camera cut out on the top left. The volume rocker and power button is on the right.

At the back, you see a square-shaped camera module on the top left, and a circular fingerprint scanner at the center. While the Pixel 4-series switched to dual cameras, same won’t be the case with the Pixel 4a-series. We can see a single rear camera setup with an LED flash module. The renders also show a 3.5mm audio jack on the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Specifications and features (expected)

Nothing much has been leaked about the Pixel phones yet. But we know that a compact Pixel 4a and a slightly bigger Pixel 4a XL will be on offer. Like last year, there is a chance where these phones will be launched at Google I/O 2020 developer conference.

The smartphones are expected to come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB on board storage. Being budget Pixels, they are likely to run on a mid-tier chipset. We expect it to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series, either 730 or 765 with integrated 5G modem. In the photography department, a 12.2-megapixel snapper is likely to be in tow.

