Google Pixel 4a new 'Barely Blue' color variant launched: Check details

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support.

  Published: November 18, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Google has launched a new color variant of the Pixel 4a called ‘Barely Blue’. It has gone on sale in the U.S. for $349, and we can soon expect it to launch in India as well. In August, the company had only launched the Pixel 4a in Black color option, which is currently available for Rs 31,999 in India. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. You get a modern punch-hole display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Google Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter. Google is claiming that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life. Also Read - Google Photos tips: How to backup your photos, videos

It is being offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. For the photography department, the smartphone will pack a single 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 dual pixel phase detection at the back. It will offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Users can shoot 1080p video at 30, 60, or 120fps; 720p videos at 30, 60, or 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

Camera features include Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The Pixel 4a smartphone has an Always-On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen. It even comes with a Titan M Security Module. The device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device also has stereo speakers, but lacks wireless charging support.

Best Sellers