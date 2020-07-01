Google Pixel 4a reaches BIS certification, gets NFC support

Google Pixel 4a launch date seems to be nearing with every week. And latest report suggests the phone could launch very soon. It has been spotted in IMDA listing, where the details of the 4a have been revealed. The listing mentions Pixel 4a will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC among others. Also Read - Apple, Google's 'Exposure Notification' API comes to India, but Aarogya Setu doesn't support it yet

The report points out the Pixel 4a is being manufactured in Vietnam and in operative state. In addition to IMDA, the phone has also made its way to India's BIS certification listing. This would imply the phone could launch in July but we'd prefer to hear from Google about the product. The phone will offers 4G connectivity, which suggests it will be using one of many Snapdragon processors.

Last week, the company's mid-range phone reportedly got its certification from FCC. This is the clearest indication the mid-range Pixel is going to make its debut after multiple delays. The phone was expected to be part of Google I/O 2020 but since the event got cancelled, reports said Pixel 4a launch has been pushed to a later date.

Multiple leaks have proven that the Pixel 4a is ready for shipment. We have heard Sundar Pichai talking at length about the Pixel hardware. The phone confirmed to ship with the latest Android version out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. With its expected price tag of under $400 (Rs 30,000 approx), the Pixel 4a will rival iPhone SE 2020 variant which made its debut in India last month.

