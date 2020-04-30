comscore Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22 | BGR India
  Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020
Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Google Pixel 4a is expected to arrive as the best camera smartphone in the sub-$400 price segment.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 12:23 PM IST
(Photo credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google Pixel 4a, the next budget smartphone from the search giant, is expected to debut on May 22. A new report originating from Germany claims that the smartphone will go on sale in the country on May 22. The report cites Vodafone as the source for the availability of Google‘s next budget smartphone. The search giant was expected to introduce the budget smartphone at its annual I/O keynote. However, the annual developer conference, previously scheduled for between May 12 and May 14, has been cancelled. As a result, the launch date of Pixel 4a remained unclear until now. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds earphones now available for purchase: Check details

The report further notes that the Google Pixel 4a will be available for €399 in the Eurozone. With the Pixel 4a, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both the devices are expected to start at $399. The release date is said to have been spotted in the internal documents at Vodafone. It mentions a May 22 release date but we recommend taking this with a grain of salt. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a complete specs leak alongside retail packaging: Check details

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Release date and specs

Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL have been rumored to launch for sometime now. The Pixel 4a, in particular, has leaked so many times, that Google should not wait any longer to make them official. There is a possibility that Google will announce it on May 12 and it could go on sale on May 22 in Germany. For now, the launch date and availability of Pixel 4a Series remains a matter of contention. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

The leaks so far suggest that Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.81-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is expected to sport thin bezels with punch-hole display design housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This selfie camera is rumored to have an 84-degree field of view. It is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 3,080mAh battery. On the back, it will feature a single 12-megapixel main shooter with OIS. This could be identical to the one seen on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

Google Pixel 3a remains one of the best budget camera smartphones right now. In fact, it can beat some flagship smartphones in the camera department. With Pixel 4a, Google is expected to deliver another good camera smartphone that won’t put a hole in your wallet. With iPhone SE getting critical acclaim for its performance and price, Pixel 4a has tough shoes to fill. Will this become the smartphone with the best camera in the sub-$400 segment? We need to wait and watch.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 12:23 PM IST

